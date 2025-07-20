President Aliyev hails US support foe S Caucasus peace process

20 July 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The South Caucasus, a historically complex and geopolitically sensitive region, stands at the threshold of unprecedented opportunity. Thanks to the renewed and strengthened partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, a new era of peace, security, and economic cooperation is taking shape. As President Ilham Aliyev recently emphasized during the III Shusha Global Media Forum, this relationship is not only grounded in shared interests but also in a robust history of collaboration that promises a bright future.

In his address to forum participants, the Azerbaijani leader highlighted the positive signals emanating from Washington, reflecting a mutual commitment to elevate ties to higher levels. "We have received very positive messages from Washington — and messages from Azerbaijan have also been very positive," President Aliyev said, underscoring the bilateral goodwill currently propelling both countries forward. This mutual positivity is essential, particularly in a region where lingering conflicts have long cast shadows over development and cooperation.

Energy security has been a cornerstone of U.S.–Azerbaijani relations. Azerbaijan’s strategic location as an energy corridor connecting Caspian resources to global markets aligns closely with U.S. interests in diversifying energy supplies away from unstable regions. The President reminded his audience of this historical partnership, stating, "We have a great history of partnership in areas related to energy security, security as a whole, and issues related to connectivity." These words reinforce that the partnership is multi-dimensional — extending beyond hydrocarbons to broader security and infrastructural projects that connect not only Azerbaijan and the U.S., but the entire region to global trade networks.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable ally in international security initiatives has deepened trust. The President pointed out, "We stood with the United States in Iraq and in Afghanistan when they needed us. Our military servicemen served shoulder to shoulder with them." This cooperation reflects Azerbaijan’s commitment to global security and peacekeeping, which strengthens the foundation for bilateral ties and opens doors for future collaboration in defense, intelligence sharing, and counterterrorism.

Perhaps most significant is the active involvement of the United States in promoting peace in the South Caucasus. President Aliyev praised former President Donald Trump’s engagemen. This engagement signals a U.S. willingness to invest diplomatic capital in resolving one of the most enduring regional conflicts, which, if successful, could unleash transformative economic and social benefits.

The optimism expressed by President Aliyev reflects a wider hope that the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia will accelerate. The positive messages from Washington not only reinforce U.S. support but also encourage regional actors to seek pragmatic solutions. The President’s confidence that "we will have more good news in the future" is both a promise and a challenge—to all stakeholders committed to peace.

Elevating U.S.–Azerbaijani relations also sends a strategic message to other global powers involved in the region. It shows that the United States values Azerbaijan as a key partner in maintaining stability and securing energy corridors crucial for global markets. For Azerbaijan, this partnership brings political support, security guarantees, and access to advanced technologies and investment, all vital for its continuing development.

At the same time, Azerbaijan’s active diplomacy and readiness to cooperate with major powers underline its role as a constructive and sovereign actor shaping its own destiny. The willingness to engage with the U.S. on equal terms, based on mutual respect and shared goals, creates a sustainable framework for long-term partnership.

The evolving U.S.–Azerbaijan relationship marks a positive chapter for the South Caucasus. With history as a guide and shared strategic interests as a compass, both nations are set to strengthen cooperation on energy, security, and regional connectivity. President Ilham Aliyev’s vision, as articulated during the Shusha Global Media Forum, reflects a genuine commitment to peace and prosperity through partnership. As he put it, "I think this will be absolutely natural, because a lot of things unite us." The road ahead may be challenging, but with continued dialogue and support, Azerbaijan and the United States can lead the way toward a more stable and interconnected region.