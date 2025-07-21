Azerbaijan leads South Caucasus in patent activity with continued growth in 2024

Azerbaijan maintained its position as the leader in the South
Caucasus in patent activity throughout 2024, registering noticeable
increases in applications and granted patents across various
intellectual property categories, Azernews informs
citing the Intellectual Property Agency.
According to the Agency's mid-2025 report, 310 applications were
received last year for inventions, utility models, and industrial
designs, compared to 302 in 2023. The breakdown includes:
204 invention applications (up from 201)
69 utility model applications (up from 67)
37 industrial design applications (up from 34)
Additionally, 39 applications were submitted to the Eurasian
Patent Office, while 7 invention applications were filed under the
PCT international patent system, marking a 12% rise in
international patent outreach compared to the previous year.
The number of patents officially granted also rose notably. In
2024, a total of 185 patents were registered in the State Register,
an increase from 151 in 2023. These included:
128 patents for inventions (up from 103)
43 patents for utility models (up from 36)
14 patents for industrial designs (up from 12)
Overall, patent activity grew by 22%, reflecting not only
increased innovation and research output but also a stronger legal
framework supporting intellectual property in Azerbaijan.