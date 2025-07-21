Azernews.Az

Monday July 21 2025

Azerbaijan leads South Caucasus in patent activity with continued growth in 2024

21 July 2025 13:25 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan leads South Caucasus in patent activity with continued growth in 2024
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan maintained its position as the leader in the South Caucasus in patent activity throughout 2024, registering noticeable increases in applications and granted patents across various intellectual property categories, Azernews informs citing the Intellectual Property Agency.

According to the Agency's mid-2025 report, 310 applications were received last year for inventions, utility models, and industrial designs, compared to 302 in 2023. The breakdown includes:

  • 204 invention applications (up from 201)

  • 69 utility model applications (up from 67)

  • 37 industrial design applications (up from 34)

Additionally, 39 applications were submitted to the Eurasian Patent Office, while 7 invention applications were filed under the PCT international patent system, marking a 12% rise in international patent outreach compared to the previous year.

The number of patents officially granted also rose notably. In 2024, a total of 185 patents were registered in the State Register, an increase from 151 in 2023. These included:

  • 128 patents for inventions (up from 103)

  • 43 patents for utility models (up from 36)

  • 14 patents for industrial designs (up from 12)

Overall, patent activity grew by 22%, reflecting not only increased innovation and research output but also a stronger legal framework supporting intellectual property in Azerbaijan.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more