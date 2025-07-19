Nearly 2,000 suspects detained in Turkiye’s two-week nationwide anti-drug operation
Over the course of a two-week anti-drug operation across 72 provinces in Turkiye, authorities detained 1,933 suspects, Azernews reports, citing Turkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.
The operation, coordinated by the Turkish National Police’s Anti-Narcotics Department, targeted drug dealers in provinces including Bursa, Adana, Gaziantep, Izmir, Istanbul, and Ankara.
Officials seized 927 kilograms of narcotics and 1,296,000 drug pills during the crackdown.
Minister Yerlikaya stated that the operation involved 3,720 units, 6,130 personnel, 21 aircraft, and 62 drug detection dogs.
