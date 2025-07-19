Azerbaijan’s economy shows strategic resilience and diversification amid global uncertainties

19 July 2025 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Recent data reveals that Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover hit 24.4 billion US dollars in the first half of 2025, a strong indicator of the country’s continued integration into global markets. The breakdown of trade flows—3.883 billion USD with CIS countries and 10.462 billion USD with the European Union—reflects a deliberate diversification strategy, balancing historical regional ties with expanded engagement in the more lucrative EU market.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!