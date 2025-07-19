Azerbaijan’s 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum to tackle AI and disinformation

19 July 2025 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

As the global information landscape continues to evolve rapidly under the influence of digital technologies and geopolitical uncertainties, Azerbaijan is set to once again position itself at the forefront of international media dialogue. The 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, scheduled to take place from July 20 to 21, 2025, is expected to draw over 140 foreign participants from 52 countries, including representatives from more than 30 international media agencies, seven global organizations, and nearly 80 media outlets.

Held under the theme “Digital Transitions: Strengthening the Resilience of Information and Mass Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”, this year's forum aims to serve as a high-level platform for discussing pressing issues such as media resilience, disinformation, the ethical use of artificial intelligence in journalism, and the media’s evolving role in a world.

The Shusha Global Media Forum, since its inception in 2023, has evolved into one of the most influential media events in the region. Its third iteration will convene policymakers, media professionals, civil society actors, AI experts, and climate communication advocates in the symbolic and culturally rich city of Shusha — a location that embodies Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery and international outreach.

By bringing together stakeholders from state, private, and international sectors, the Forum enables an integrated discussion on media sustainability, freedom of information, and collaborative solutions to global challenges.

The first forum, held in July 2023, focused on the theme “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution” and tackled topics such as digital transformation, media business models, journalist safety, and fake news. It attracted 150 guests from 49 countries, laying the foundation for deeper international cooperation.

The second forum, in July 2024, addressed “The Fight Against Disinformation”, with discussions centered around the spread of fake news, the erosion of public trust, and the importance of media literacy. Among the key speakers was Nigar Arpadarai, the UN High-Level Champion for Climate Change at COP29, who underscored the media's crucial role in climate awareness and action.

Importantly, the 2nd Forum coincided with Azerbaijan's final preparations for hosting COP29 in November 2024. That historic summit reinforced Azerbaijan’s image as a hub for environmental diplomacy, and this year’s media forum is expected to reflect on media narratives shaped during COP29, particularly in terms of climate communication and global media engagement.

Aims and expectations for the 3rd Forum

The 3rd Forum will explore how artificial intelligence is transforming information flow, newsroom operations, and public opinion. At a time when deepfakes, algorithmic bias, and AI-generated content are challenging the notion of truth, media stakeholders will seek new norms, safeguards, and ethical frameworks for digital journalism.

Another core focus will be media resilience—including institutional independence, financial sustainability, and cross-border collaboration in a rapidly fragmenting information environment.The forum is expected to emphasize fostering practical cooperation and developing innovative responses to digital threats

Hosting the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum in the heart of the liberated Garabagh region is symbolically significant. It highlights the country’s commitment to peacebuilding, cultural diplomacy, and technological advancement.

More broadly, Azerbaijan is leveraging its growing geopolitical and media visibility to position itself as a mediator of global dialogue—not only in energy and diplomacy but also in the critical space of information integrity and media development.

As AI continues to reshape the global media landscape and disinformation becomes a formidable challenge to democratic institutions, the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum arrives at a critical time. With its focus on resilience, innovation, and international cooperation, the Forum is expected to generate forward-looking strategies that will guide media institutions and policymakers through the next phase of digital transformation.

Shusha, once again, is set to become a nexus of global thought leadership—where the future of media is not only discussed but reimagined.