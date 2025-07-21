National GM takes part in France's chess festival

21 July 2025 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli is taking part in the 13th Chess Festival in Aix-en-Provence, France, Azernews reports.

After two rounds, Suleymanlihas accumulated 1.5 points and is currently placed within the top 30.

The tournament features notable players such as Jorden Van Foreest (Netherlands), Pavel Eljanov (Ukraine), Nils Grandelius (Sweden), Baadur Jobava (Georgia), and others.

Among the 295 participants, 57 are grandmasters. The competition is conducted over nine rounds in a Swiss system format.

Chess has a long-standing tradition in Azerbaijan, deeply rooted in the country's cultural heritage. The game continues to be highly popular, with efforts made to preserve and promote these traditions.

To boost the sport's popularity, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who also chairs the National Olympic Committee, signed an executive order in 2009 to support a national chess development program, which spanned from 2009 to 2014.

The 42nd Chess Olympiad, hosted in Baku, exemplifies the country's dedication to chess development.

The event drew a total of 1,587 participants, including 894 in the Open category and 693 in the Women's section, making it a major international chess event.

Similarly, the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023, also held in Baku, showcased intense competition and exciting matches.

With a highly skilled lineup, the tournament offered a platform for top-tier players to demonstrate their strategic mastery.

In these top tournaments, Azerbaijani players have consistently achieved high placements among the world's best.