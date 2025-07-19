Iran warns of response if EU triggers UN "Snapback" sanctions mechanism

19 July 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has warned that it will take appropriate measures if the UK, France, and Germany trigger the United Nations "Snapback" mechanism to reimpose sanctions, Azernews reports, citing Iranian media.

Ebrahim Rezayi, spokesperson for Iran’s Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, criticized European countries for lacking independence after the U.S. withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He noted that Europe’s proposed financial mechanism, INSTEX, failed to deliver practical results, showing alignment with U.S. sanctions against Iran.

"Experience shows that negotiations with Europe are of limited value. In practice, European countries have fully complied with U.S. sanctions," Rezayi stated.

He added that activating the "Snapback" mechanism would not significantly change Iran’s current situation, as the country is already operating under severe international sanctions.

Rezayi warned that if pressure continues, Iran may consider exiting the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), enriching uranium beyond 60%, producing and exporting advanced centrifuges, and expanding its nuclear cooperation.

The JCPOA, signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 (U.S., UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany), began implementation in January 2016. The U.S. withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran later that year. In 2020, Iran declared it no longer considered itself bound by the JCPOA’s restrictions.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the JCPOA, any party can initiate a dispute resolution mechanism. If unresolved, the matter can be brought to the UN Security Council, potentially leading to the reactivation of international sanctions — and even authorization of military measures.