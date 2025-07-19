Azeri Light Crude price declines
The price of Azerbaijan’s “Azeri Light” crude oil dropped by $0.49 (0.67%) to $72.18 per barrel on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port, Azernews reports, citing sources in the oil market.
At Turkey’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price for a barrel of Azeri Light also declined by $0.49 (0.69%), settling at $70.87.
In contrast, the price of Russia’s URALS crude rose by $0.37 (0.64%) to $58.48 per barrel, while North Sea’s Dated Brent increased by $0.32 (0.45%) to $71.28 per barrel.
For reference, Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!