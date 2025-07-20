Tsunami alert after powerful quakes strike off coast of Russia: USGS
Three powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Russia’s far
east on Sunday, triggering a tsunami alert, the US Geological
Survey said, Azernews reports, citing Arab
News.
Earlier 5.0-magnitude and 6.7-magnitude earthquakes did not initially trigger a tsunami alert, but were followed by a 7.4-magnitude quake at 0849 GMT, prompting the USGS to warn that “hazardous tsunami waves are possible” within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicenter in the Pacific, off the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
