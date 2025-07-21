Azerbaijan honors 110th anniversary of opera legend [PHOTOS]

21 July 2025 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

This year marks the 110th anniversary of the birth of People's Artist Agababa Bunyadzade, known as one of Azerbaijan's most distinguished opera singers, Azernews reports.

Bunyadzade's powerful baritone and unforgettable stage presence left an indelible mark on the world of opera, both in Azerbaijan and beyond.

The opera singer was born on July 19, 1915, in Baku. Although he initially trained as a locksmith, graduating from vocational school in 1934, his passion for the arts soon redirected his path. He joined a local drama circle where he not only acted but also discovered his vocal talents.

Encouraged by the legendary composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, Bunyadzade pursued formal musical education at the prestigious Gnessin Musical College in Moscow during 1938-1939.

In 1940, he returned to Azerbaijan and entered the opera studio at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, studying under the renowned People's Artist Konstantin Knizhnikov. This was the beginning of his lifelong commitment to opera, as he quickly advanced from chorus member to soloist at the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater.

Throughout his career, Bunyadzade performed more than 60 leading roles across a broad repertoire that included Azerbaijani, Russian, and Western European operas. His portrayals were celebrated for their dramatic depth, psychological nuance, and seamless blend of vocal excellence with compelling acting.

Among his most acclaimed roles were Nofel in "Leyli and Majnun", Hasan Khan and Ali in "Koroghlu" by Uzeyir Hajibayli, the Khan in "Shahsenem" by Reinhold Glière, and Ruggiero in "La Juive" by Fromental Halévy. He also shone in parts such as Shahveled in "Ashig Garib" by Zulfugar Hajibeyli), the Ruler in "Nizami" by Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Atakishi in "Sevil" by Fikrat Amirov, and Figaro in Rossini's "The Barber of Seville".

One of Bunyadzade's landmark achievements was staging the opera "Shah Ismail" by Muslim Magomayev in 1967, where his portrayal of Shah Aslan was met with critical acclaim. However, it was his interpretation of Hasan Khan in "Koroghlu" that remains his most celebrated and enduring legacy on the Azerbaijani stage.

Bunyadzade held Uzeyir Hajibayli in great esteem, often crediting him with inspiring his artistic growth. Reflecting on his collaboration with the composer, he once wrote about the thrill and responsibility of premiering the role of Hasan Khan, describing it as a defining moment in his career.

His talent also took him beyond Azerbaijan's borders. He toured extensively throughout the former Soviet Union, performing in cities like Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kyiv, and Tbilisi as well as in Bulgaria and Romania.

Notably, his performance as Escamillo in Bizet’s "Carmen" at the Sofia Opera and Ballet Theater showcased his versatility and international appeal.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Bunyadzade was awarded the Orders of Lenin and the Red Banner of Labor. He was honored with the titles of Honored Artist in 1943 and People's Artist in 1955.

Agababa Bunyadzade passed away on December 17, 1974, in Baku.

The opera singer was laid to rest in the Alley of Honor, remembered as a giant of Azerbaijani opera whose voice and artistry continue to inspire generations.