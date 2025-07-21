Azernews.Az

Monday July 21 2025

SOFAZ boosts investments in private equity and real estate funds

21 July 2025 13:04 (UTC+04:00)
SOFAZ boosts investments in private equity and real estate funds
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) significantly increased its investments in both private equity and real estate funds over the past year, reflecting a broader strategy of diversification and long-term value creation, Azernews informs, citing the Fund’s annual report.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more