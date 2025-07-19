India and U.S. conclude 5th round of trade talks in Washington

19 July 2025 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

India and the United States have completed the fifth round of negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, held from July 14 to 17 in Washington, D.C., PTI, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

While no official statement has yet been released on the outcome, sources say the discussions covered key sectors such as agriculture, the automotive industry, and other areas of mutual interest.

According to PTI, both sides are aiming to finalize an interim trade deal by August 1. This deadline coincides with the expiration of a tariff relief period introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, which had suspended additional duties on several countries. India is particularly focused on avoiding a reinstatement of tariffs that could reach up to 26% on its exports.

The negotiations reflect a broader effort by both nations to deepen economic ties and resolve lingering trade issues ahead of potential tariff changes.