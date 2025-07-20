On fourth day of Summer World University Games, three Azerbaijani athletes competed [PHOTOS]

20 July 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

On the fourth day of swimming competitions at the Summer World University Games hosted by Germany, three Azerbaijani athletes represented the nation in Berlin, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani swimmers competed in two disciplines. In the men’s 50-meter backstroke event, Nihad Yusibov and Rashad Alquliyev took to the pool. Alquliyev completed the distance in 27.26 seconds, while Yusibov clocked in at 28.97 seconds.

In the 100-meter freestyle event, Abdurrahman Rustamov and Rashad Alquliyev competed. Rustamov recorded a time of 50.87 seconds, while Alquliyev finished in 53.23 seconds.

Although the Azerbaijani swimmers did not advance to the next round, two of them — Rustamov and Alquliyev — managed to set new personal bests. Prior to this competition, their personal records stood at 51.31 seconds and 53.97 seconds, respectively.

The Summer Universiade will conclude on July 27.