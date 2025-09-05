National photographer showcases his works in Italy [PHOTOS]

5 September 2025 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The opening of the personal photo exhibition "Colors of Life" by Azerbaijani photographer Aydin Mehdiyev has taken place in the Palazzo Mandrilli gallery in Cassina, Italy as part of the Azerbaijan Culture Week organized by the SEN1SEN center, Azernews reports.

The exhibition entitled "Colors of Life" includes more than 50 photos.

The exhibition "Colors of Life" by photographer Aydin Mehdiyev reveals the natural beauty of Azerbaijan in all its diversity. Each frame is a subtle and poetic visual image of nature.

The works show the silence of the mountains, the antiquity of the stones and the palette created by the light, taking the viewer on a journey into the depths of nature. Aydin Mehdiyev's photographs reflect genuine silence, purity, natural beauty and tranquility, creating a vivid contrast with everyday city life.

Aydin Mehdiyev places the main emphasis on emotional impressions in the frames presented at the exhibition. He tries to capture the shades of the spectrum in a frame so that they form complete pictures, and these compositions shimmer, creating the impression of a living organism, and are interestingly combined in single figures.

There is no division into figures and the background intended for them in some of the frames presented at the exhibition, there is no emptiness or sense of incompleteness, as is not superfluous in a natural landscape.

The photo frame turns into a decorative panel with the utmost in sharpness of color, which is based on the laws of contrast of primary and secondary colors.

The exhibition "Colors of Life" is a complete picture of the rich and contrasting nature of Azerbaijan in all its diversity and beauty.

More than 50 works by the author were presented at the exhibition. The exhibition will be three days.