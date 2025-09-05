Film about Azerbaijan's oil magnate and philanthropist nominated for Oscar Award

5 September 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The film "Taghiyev:Oil" has been nominated for the "Best International Feature Film" category at the 98th Academy Awards, Azernews reports.

This was announced by the chairman of the Azerbaijan Film Selection Committee, film director Shamil Aliyev.

The long list for this category will be announced in October, the short list in December, and the main nominations in January 2026. The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in March 2026.

The film was produced with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Cinema Agency, and was filmed by the Baku Media Center.

"Taghiyev: Oil" is the first episode of a multi-episode series "Taghiyev", dedicated to the life of the millionaire and philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

The film also touches upon significant historical events that took place in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century. The four-part film is an important contribution to promoting national values and introducing this period of Azerbaijani history, especially as it will be released in 2024, marking the 100th anniversary of Taghiyev's death.

Through this film, Taghiyev's achievements, such as founding the first school for girls in the Muslim East, advancing Azerbaijan's oil industry, and contributing to the creation of essential infrastructure in Baku, are highlighted.

The scale of the film's production is monumental in the history of Azerbaijani cinema. Filming took place at 76 different locations, with nearly 2,500 creative personnel involved in the massive scenes.

Over 300 decorations were prepared for historical scenes. A special costume workshop was set up to fully reflect the era in which Taghiyev lived, and numerous garments, accessories, jewelry, and special props were created.

The film's executive producer is Arzu Aliyeva, producer Orman Aliyev, director Zaur Qasimli, screenwriters Ismail Iman, Asif Iskandarli, and Zaur Qasimli, cinematographer Vladimir Artemyev, artist Sabuhi Atabayev, costume designer Vusal Rahim, and composer Etibar Asadli.

The film features a wide professional cast, including People's Artist Perviz Mammadrazaev (Taghiyev), Qurban Ismailov, Honored Artist Rasim Jafar, Elshan Rustamov, and Natavan Hajiyeva, who portray historical figures in the film.