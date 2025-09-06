Azerbaijan navy conducts training on anti-sabotage and emergency preparedness [VIDEO]

6 September 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

As part of this year’s training plan, the Azerbaijani Navy has conducted exercises on “Organizing Anti-Submarine Sabotage Defense of the Ship” and “Ensuring Ship Survivability While in Port,” Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The Defense Ministry noted that the aim of the drills was to teach personnel proper methods of organizing anti-diversion defense against underwater threats, as well as to test the crew’s readiness to respond to potential emergencies while docked.

The exercises also included practical training on fire preparedness while in port, providing first aid to the injured, and evacuating casualties from the area. The ship’s damage control unit practiced techniques to fight different types of fires, depending on their location and nature, with methods demonstrated and assessed on site.

The drills concluded successfully, with training leaders praising the professionalism and preparedness of the personnel.