Students supported by Azercell achieve new international recognition
National team secures three bronze medals at EJOI
Azerbaijani students achieved notable results at the 9th European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI), held from August 29 to September 4, 2025, in Shumen, Republic of Bulgaria. Fateh Ahmadzade, a 9th-grade student of the Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, Akbar Ahmadov, a 9th-grade student of Baku Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum, and Omar Alimammadzade, a 9th-grade student of Baku Turkish Lyceum, were awarded bronze medals for their outstanding performance.
The competition brought together nearly 100 school students from 24 countries. During the two main competition days, contestants were tasked with solving three programming challenges within four hours. All solutions submitted in C++ were evaluated on a 100-point scale.
Since 2017, Azercell Telecom, in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Institute of Education, has been supporting the preparation of students for international informatics and programming Olympiads. Over this period, the national teams have won 4 silver and 11 bronze medals at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics, and a total of 104 medals, including 6 gold, 32 silver, and 66 bronze.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!