Azerbaijan to face Poland in European Cup 3x3 Basketball quarterfinals

7 September 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani 3x3 basketball team will continue its campaign at the European Cup in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a quarterfinal clash against Poland today, Azernews reports.

The match is scheduled to begin at 14:25 Baku time.

Earlier in the tournament, the Azerbaijani national team showcased a strong performance in the group stage, defeating France with a score of 21:16 and overcoming Ukraine 21:14 to secure its place in the knockout round.