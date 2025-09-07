Azerbaijan to face Poland in European Cup 3x3 Basketball quarterfinals
The Azerbaijani 3x3 basketball team will continue its campaign at the European Cup in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a quarterfinal clash against Poland today, Azernews reports.
The match is scheduled to begin at 14:25 Baku time.
Earlier in the tournament, the Azerbaijani national team showcased a strong performance in the group stage, defeating France with a score of 21:16 and overcoming Ukraine 21:14 to secure its place in the knockout round.
