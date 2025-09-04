Canada joins EU and UK in cutting Russian oil price limit
Following the lead of the European Union and the United Kingdom, the Canadian government has also reduced the price cap on Russian crude oil to $47.60 per barrel in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Azernews reports.
According to a statement published on the official website of the Canadian government, the move aligns with recent measures announced by the EU and the UK. Canada has lowered the cap from $60 to $47.60 per barrel as part of its coordinated sanctions against Russia.
The decision came into effect on September 3. With this step, Ottawa aims to further limit Russia’s ability to generate revenue from energy exports.
It’s worth noting that in July, the European Union approved its 18th sanctions package against Russia, which includes sweeping restrictions targeting the country’s oil and gas sector.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!