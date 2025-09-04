Kia reaches major sales milestone in Australia after decades of growth

4 September 2025 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kia, South Korea’s second-largest automaker, announced on Thursday that it has surpassed 1 million cumulative vehicle sales in Australia — a major milestone achieved 37 years after first entering the Oceanian market, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

The achievement was commemorated with a special ceremony held on Wednesday at a dealership in Queensland, celebrating Kia’s steady rise in one of the world’s most competitive automotive landscapes.

Kia entered the Australian market in 1988 and established its local sales subsidiary in 2006. The brand hit the 500,000-unit sales mark in 2018, doubling that figure in just seven years — a testament to its growing popularity and strong customer loyalty.

The Cerato, known as the K4 in Korea, remains Kia’s best-selling model in Australia with 200,780 units sold to date. It is followed closely by the Sportage (188,159 units), Rio (166,062 units), and Carnival (123,854 units). These models have become household names across the country, known for their reliability, value for money, and modern design.

“Kia has thrived in a competitive and dynamic market, backed by products that have evolved to meet changing expectations and a brand that has earned the trust of Australian customers,” said Damien Meredith, CEO of Kia Australia. “With a fresh wave of innovative models on the horizon — including new electric and hybrid offerings — today’s celebration marks an exciting starting point for our next chapter.”

Kia’s success story in Australia reflects broader global trends, where the brand continues to expand its presence through forward-thinking design, advanced technology, and a growing lineup of electrified vehicles. With Australia embracing cleaner mobility and smart car technologies, Kia is well-positioned to lead the transition into the future of driving.