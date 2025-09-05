National team begins its journey in World Cup Qualifiers
The Azerbaijan national football team will begin its journey in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on September 5, Azernews reports.
The team, led by Fernando Santos, will play their first match of Group D away against Iceland.
The match will take place at the Laugardalsvollur Stadium in Reykjavik, with a kickoff time of 22:45 (Baku time).
The main referee for the match is FIFA referee from the Netherlands, Sander van der Eijk. He will be assisted by Rens Blomink and Stefan de Groot.
The fourth official will be Mark Nagtegaal. The VAR referee will be Jeroen Manschot, with his assistant being Clay Ruppert.
It is also worth noting that in another match of this group, Ukraine will face France.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!