National team begins its journey in World Cup Qualifiers

5 September 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan national football team will begin its journey in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on September 5, Azernews reports.

The team, led by Fernando Santos, will play their first match of Group D away against Iceland.

The match will take place at the Laugardalsvollur Stadium in Reykjavik, with a kickoff time of 22:45 (Baku time).

The main referee for the match is FIFA referee from the Netherlands, Sander van der Eijk. He will be assisted by Rens Blomink and Stefan de Groot.

The fourth official will be Mark Nagtegaal. The VAR referee will be Jeroen Manschot, with his assistant being Clay Ruppert.

It is also worth noting that in another match of this group, Ukraine will face France.