Hyundai Mobis unveils mobility innovations in Germany

3 September 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea’s leading automotive parts supplier, announced on Wednesday that it will take part in IAA Mobility 2025, Europe’s largest automotive and mobility exhibition, to unveil its latest vision for the future of transportation and showcase cutting-edge technologies, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

The company — the parts and tech arm of Hyundai Motor Group — plans to present over 20 advanced innovations spanning electrification, electronics, lighting, chassis systems, and automotive safety at the four-day biennial event, which will take place in Munich starting next Tuesday (local time).

Formerly known as the Frankfurt Motor Show, IAA Mobility was relaunched in Munich in 2021 and has since evolved into Europe’s most prominent platform for mobility innovation. Hyundai Mobis has participated in every edition of the event since its rebranding.

One of the key highlights at the Mobis booth will be a Kia EV9 SUV, equipped with a groundbreaking holographic windshield display system currently being co-developed with German optics giant Zeiss. This futuristic head-up display, which overlays real-time navigation and driving information directly onto the windshield, is slated for mass production by 2029, and aims to redefine in-car user experience and safety.

In addition, Hyundai Mobis will demonstrate its latest integrated control solutions, as well as technologies supporting autonomous driving and smart vehicle platforms — part of its broader strategy to transition from a traditional parts supplier to a future mobility solutions provider.

To further strengthen its presence in the European market, Hyundai Mobis will host private meetings with major automakers, including Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, showcasing its technological capabilities and exploring strategic partnerships for next-generation vehicle development.

Industry analysts say Hyundai Mobis' growing emphasis on software-defined vehicles, AI-driven safety systems, and immersive in-car experiences positions the company as a key player in shaping the global mobility landscape of the next decade.