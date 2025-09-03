President Ilham Aliyev concluded working visit to China [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his working visit to the People’s Republic of China on September 3.
Azernews reports that a guard of honor was arranged at Beijing Capital International Airport in honor of the head of state.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by officials.
