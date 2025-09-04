ASCO’s Bibiheybat facility cuts CO₂ emissions with solar power investment [PHOTOS]

4 September 2025 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Since their installation in October last year, solar panels at the Bibiheybat Ship Repair Yard, operated by ASCO (a subsidiary of AZCON Holding), have generated 112,082 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, Azernews reports, citing the company.

According to information, on certain days the energy output has reached up to 700–800 kWh.

Based on calculations, the use of solar energy has helped prevent the emission of approximately 80 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂)—an environmental benefit equivalent to preserving about 6,100 trees. Additionally, the system has saved 43.9 tons of coal, contributing to the reduction of fossil fuel usage in energy production.

The solar installation comprises 162 panels, each with a capacity of 690 watts, covering a total area of 512 square meters at the shipyard.

To ensure the uninterrupted and efficient operation of the solar system, routine maintenance has been carried out. As part of this, DAM Energy LLC inspected the panels, inverters, and related equipment for overall functionality, and also conducted cleaning and washing of the panels.