Azerbaijan, Brazil hold inaugural meeting of Working Group on Trade and Investment

2 September 2025 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan and Brazil have held the first meeting of their Working Group on Trade and Investment as part of the ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral economic cooperation.

Azernews reports, the meeting took place during the visit of an Azerbaijani delegation to Brazilia, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.

According to the official X account of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two countries are actively working to strengthen their trade and investment ties. The inaugural session of the Working Group on Trade and Investments was held alongside the Political Consultations Meeting, underscoring the commitment of both nations to expand economic cooperation.

The discussions focused on a broad range of topics covering bilateral, regional, and global agendas. Brazil and Azerbaijan have maintained diplomatic relations for over 30 years, with tourism, education, and parliamentary relations highlighted as key areas of their ongoing partnership.

This meeting marks an important step in enhancing collaboration between Azerbaijan and Brazil, reflecting their mutual interest in fostering stronger economic and diplomatic ties.