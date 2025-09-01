President Ilham Aliyev: Since 2022, the volume of cargo traffic along the Middle Corridor through Azerbaijan has increased by almost 90 percent

1 September 2025 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

“The transit time for cargo along this corridor has been significantly reduced. The agreements on connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic reached recently are expected to help expand transit opportunities for international transportation,” added the President.

“The Middle Corridor represents a reliable and safe route connecting China, Central Asia with Europe through Azerbaijan. Since 2022, the volume of cargo traffic along the Middle Corridor through Azerbaijan has increased by almost 90 percent,” President Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin, China, Azernews reports.

