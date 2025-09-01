Ganja holds official countdown ceremony for CIS Games [PHOTOS]

1 September 2025 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The official countdown ceremony for the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games has taken place in the city of Ganja, marking the beginning of the final phase of preparations for this major international sporting event, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by Farid Gayibov, Deputy Chairman of the Games Organising Committee and Minister of Youth and Sports.

Speeches emphasised that hosting such an important sporting event in Azerbaijan is a significant milestone in the country's sports and cultural life.

Minister Farid Gayibov, in turn, called on the residents of Ganja to actively support the athletes during the Games.

"There is less than a month left until the start of the Games. As you know, sports are one of the priority areas of state policy in Azerbaijan. Our country has already hosted various multi-sport competitions. However, for the first time, such a large-scale sporting event will be held in the regions. The opening and closing ceremonies, as well as competitions in several sports, will take place in Ganja," he stated.

During the ceremony, the official mascots of the third CIS Games-Babir and Leyla, were presented to the public. A highlight of the event was the activation of countdown clocks installed on specially designed stands.

The ceremony continued with an artistic performance.

The 3rd CIS Games are scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 8 across seven Azerbaijani cities, including Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The competitions will be hosted at 12 different sports venues.

Athletes and official representatives from CIS member countries, along with guests, are expected to attend the Games.

A total of 246 medal sets will be awarded across 23 sports disciplines. Swimming will offer the highest number of medals, with 40 sets available. Winners and the most valuable players (MVPs) will also be recognised in team sports such as football, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, and chovgan.

Azerbaijan will have the largest delegation with 349 athletes. Other participating countries and their athlete numbers include Russia (263), Kazakhstan (259), Uzbekistan (257), Belarus (255), Tajikistan (202), Turkmenistan (170), and Kyrgyzstan (85). In total, 1,846 athletes are expected from these eight countries.