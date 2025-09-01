Work underway on establishment of Victory Museum [VIDEO]

1 September 2025 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Following the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, "On the Establishment of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and Victory Museum in Baku, preparations for the Victory Museum are underway, Azernews reports.

The museum is scheduled to open on the 5th anniversary of the Azerbaijan's glorious Victory.

The Victory Museum is being developed based on a design concept prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The museum will feature materials on the history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, the policies implemented by the national leader Heydar Aliyev during the Soviet era and the years of independence aimed at regional development and restoration of the country's territorial integrity. It will also emphasize the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and state sovereignty under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the heroism displayed by our Army during the Patriotic War. The museum exhibits will be accompanied by various interactive presentations, providing visitors with vivid and immersive experiences.

The museum's concept and its sections, including an interactive presentation of some strategically important military operations during the 44-day Patriotic War, will give visitors a comprehensive understanding of the history of Garabagh, from the early days of the conflict to the glorious Victory. It will also allow visitors to relive these historic events.

A special section of the museum will showcase the large-scale reconstruction and restoration work carried out in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, highlighting the rapid revival of the region.

According to the President's decree, the Victory Park was inaugurated on November 8, 2024. At the park's entrance stands the Victory Arch, a symbolic monument of the 44-day Patriotic War, standing 44 meters high with 44 columns. In the park's transition area, a memorial monument reflecting November 8-Victory Day has been erected.

The Victory Museum has been built within the park area to honor the memory of the martyrs.