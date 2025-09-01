ANAS introduces special badge for its anniversary

1 September 2025 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

In celebration of its 80th anniversary, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has created a special anniversary badge, Azernews reports.

For the first time, badges named after Aziz Sanjar, Yusif Mammadaliyev, Uzeyir Hajibayli, and Lev Landau will be awarded.

The Academy's President, Academician Isa Habibbayli, mentioned this during a meeting of the Praesidium of the Academy, dedicated to preparations for its 80th anniversary.

For the first time, invitation letters have been sent to the leaders of international scientific organisations, presidents of partner academies from various continents, including those of the Turkic world. He also noted that most of them had already accepted the invitations.

In connection with the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, a separate meeting is also planned to discuss the development of cooperation with Turkic world academies.

From its founding in 1945, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has played a key role in advancing knowledge, technology, and education in Azerbaijan and beyond.

ANAS's primary mission is to promote scientific research, innovation, and knowledge dissemination across diverse fields.

Through its extensive network of research institutes and its collaboration with international organisations, ANAS strives to address the scientific and technological challenges of today and tomorrow.

ANAS includes over 50 specialised institutes and research centres, each focused on a specific area of study.

Some of the key institutes are the Institute of Physics, which works on both applied and theoretical physics; the Institute of Chemistry, which studies organic and inorganic chemistry; the Institute of Literature, focused on Azerbaijani and world literature; the Institute of History, which researches Azerbaijan's history; and the Institute of Geology, which looks into Azerbaijan's geological resources and environmental issues.

The Academy is a key player in international scientific exchange. ANAS has cultivated strong ties with Turkic-speaking nations, promoting scientific exchange and collaboration with academic institutions in countries like Turkiye, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.