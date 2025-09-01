President Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Tianjin [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
On the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Azernews reports.
The leaders discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda, stressing the importance of constructive dialogue, mutual trust and regional stability. Both leaders highlighted the positive momentum generated during the recent Washington Summit, which reaffirmed international support for advancing peace and the normalization process.
The sides agreed to continue their contacts.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!