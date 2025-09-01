Azerbaijan extends congratulations to Slovakia on National Day
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated Slovakia on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports.
Azernews reports that the congratulatory message was shared on the MFA’s official “X” account.
Sincere congratulations to #Slovakia and its people on the occasion of the #NationalDay!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 1, 2025
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇸🇰@SlovakiaMFA pic.twitter.com/UbHMpml8c4
