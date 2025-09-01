President Ilham Aliyev: Over the past two years, Azerbaijan-China relations have reached a qualitatively new level

1 September 2025 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Over the past two years, our relations have reached a qualitatively new level, President Ilham Aliyev stated this during his speech at the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin, China, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan and China are connected by warm, friendly relations and a comprehensive strategic partnership. Deepening these relations is one of the important directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy," the head of state noted. He described the signing of a joint statement on establishing a strategic partnership between the two countries this year as a historic event, emphasizing that it has opened a new chapter in Azerbaijan-China relations.