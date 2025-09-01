Azernews.Az

Monday September 1 2025

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister in Tianjin

1 September 2025 10:29 (UTC+04:00)
On September 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Tianjin, China, Azernews reports.

