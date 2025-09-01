SCO Summit underscores Baku’s centrality in multipolar diplomacy

1 September 2025 08:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

At the 25th SCO Summit in Tianjin, Chinese President Xi Jinping publicly endorsed Azerbaijan’s bid for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This endorsement came as Azerbaijan and China signed multiple bilateral agreements aimed at boosting infrastructure, AI, finances, and media cooperation. Against a backdrop of shifting geopolitical alliances and the growing significance of Eurasian connectivity, Beijing’s backing not only increases Azerbaijan’s regional importance but also signals the SCO’s evolving inclusivity and strategic focus.

President Ilham Aliyev’s participation stood out not only for its diplomatic symbolism but also for the concrete agreements secured with Beijing. The two sides committed to expanding cooperation in infrastructure, transport, artificial intelligence, finance, and media, agreements that underscore Azerbaijan’s growing role as a logistical and technological hub at the heart of Eurasia. Strengthening the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and advancing Belt and Road cooperation demonstrate how Baku is transforming its geography into an economic and political advantage.

Speaking to Azernews, Chairman of the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD), Qaiser Nawab, described the Tianjin summit as an important milestone for Azerbaijan’s evolving regional and global role. He emphasized that China’s support for Azerbaijan’s full membership reflects not only routine diplomacy but a recognition of Baku’s growing importance as a trusted partner in Eurasia’s connectivity and development.

The 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin marked an important moment in Azerbaijan’s evolving regional and global role. President Ilham Aliyev’s participation stood out not merely for its diplomatic symbolism, but for the strategic signals it sent about Baku’s growing centrality in Eurasia’s shifting power architecture. In a meeting with President Xi Jinping, China gave explicit support to Azerbaijan’s aspiration to join the SCO as a full member, an endorsement that places Baku firmly in the crosshairs of the region’s emerging multilateral framework.

The support expressed by Beijing goes beyond routine summitry. It reflects a recognition of Azerbaijan’s growing weight as both a political actor and a logistical hub that links East and West. The SCO, historically dominated by China, Russia, and Central Asian states, has increasingly become a platform for non-Western cooperation and dialogue. For Azerbaijan, gaining full membership would mean formal inclusion in an organization that is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of Eurasian diplomacy and development planning. It is an acknowledgment that Baku is no longer just a dialogue partner, but a prospective contributor to the organization’s long-term strategic vision.

President Aliyev’s discussions with President Xi were wide-ranging, focusing on synchronizing development strategies, advancing economic cooperation, and improving transport connectivity. Agreements signed during the summit underscored this partnership: both sides committed to strengthening the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and accelerating Belt and Road cooperation. These steps highlight Azerbaijan’s transformation into a strategic transit nation, where infrastructure investment and trade facilitation converge to create an indispensable bridge between Europe and Asia. With its Caspian ports and rail networks, Azerbaijan sits at the crossroads of continental trade corridors that are increasingly vital as global commerce adapts to geopolitical and logistical realignments.

The deepening of China-Azerbaijan relations also points toward new areas of collaboration in emerging technologies, digital economy initiatives, and green development. By emphasizing joint innovation, both nations signaled an interest in extending cooperation beyond physical infrastructure into high-value sectors of the future. This broadening of scope reflects Azerbaijan’s own modernization goals, where artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and digital transformation are becoming national priorities. It also complements China’s desire to integrate its Belt and Road vision with Eurasian economies through technologically advanced partnerships rather than just traditional trade projects.

As the expert observed, Azerbaijan’s role in the SCO reflects its broader foreign policy: balanced, pragmatic, and forward-looking. By earning Beijing’s explicit backing, Baku has not only strengthened its international profile but also secured a new opportunity to shape Eurasia’s collective future.

Diplomatic voices throughout the summit described Azerbaijan as an active and trusted participant in SCO mechanisms, even prior to formal membership. Baku’s consistent engagement in areas such as political dialogue, energy forums, youth exchanges, and environmental initiatives reinforces its image as a responsible regional partner. Chinese officials referred to Azerbaijan as an “important member of the SCO family,” emphasizing that its role has already surpassed that of a mere observer. This recognition stems from Azerbaijan’s record of constructive diplomacy and its ability to maintain balanced relations with different power centers despite the region’s complex geopolitics.

President Aliyev’s visit also showcased Azerbaijan’s capacity to pursue soft diplomacy alongside strategic initiatives. Baku’s participation in people-to-people exchanges, cultural diplomacy, and youth programs demonstrates that its regional engagement is not limited to economic or security concerns. These efforts add a human dimension to Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, fostering goodwill that is especially valuable at a time when global politics often seems dominated by hard power competition. By investing in cultural and educational diplomacy, Azerbaijan reinforces its image as a nation seeking cooperation, stability, and inclusive development.

The Tianjin summit underscored broader geostrategic implications for Azerbaijan. Beijing’s public support for its SCO membership strengthens Baku’s foreign policy diversification, reducing over-reliance on any single partner or bloc. It affirms Azerbaijan’s ability to navigate between major powers while safeguarding national interests and sovereignty. At the same time, deeper involvement in SCO trade and infrastructure initiatives opens new economic opportunities by providing access to joint investment projects, preferential transport arrangements, and common digital platforms that are being developed within the organization. As the SCO increasingly discusses financial mechanisms to trade in local currencies or create digital payment systems, Azerbaijan could benefit from reduced exposure to currency volatility and global sanctions regimes.

Azerbaijan’s closer alignment with SCO priorities also contributes to regional stability. The organization’s focus on counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and energy security aligns with Baku’s own security concerns. Membership would enable Azerbaijan to shape collective strategies rather than merely adapt to them, offering a platform to voice its perspectives on transnational challenges in Central Asia and beyond. This adds an extra layer of strategic insurance at a time when global governance frameworks are in flux and traditional alliances are under strain.

The meeting between Presidents Aliyev and Xi further reaffirmed the China-Azerbaijan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has matured far beyond bilateral trade. Their discussions covered not only connectivity and infrastructure but also technology, industrial innovation, and sustainable development. By aligning Azerbaijan’s economic diversification agenda with China’s Belt and Road vision, both sides are effectively setting the stage for long-term cooperation that blends strategic location with technological advancement.

Observers at the summit noted that Azerbaijan is emerging as a model of steady, balanced diplomacy. In contrast to louder regional rivalries, Baku has opted for pragmatic, multi-vector engagement, seeking opportunities without provoking confrontations. This approach is now paying off. By earning China’s backing for SCO membership, Azerbaijan not only enhances its international profile but also gains leverage to promote its economic interests and regional initiatives. The symbolism of this support is important, but so too is its practical value: inclusion in joint infrastructure planning, policy coordination on energy transit, and deeper ties in technology and education.

The significance of these developments cannot be overstated. For years, Azerbaijan has cultivated its position as a key link in East-West trade, investing heavily in transport infrastructure and fostering relations with both Asian and European partners. The Tianjin summit effectively validated this strategy, showing that major powers now see Baku as indispensable to the broader project of Eurasian integration. If Azerbaijan successfully follows through on these opportunities by implementing the transport agreements, expanding digital trade corridors, and aligning with SCO development strategies, it could solidify its place as a keystone nation in the emerging multipolar order.

In a world where geopolitical blocs are hardening and global supply chains are under constant stress, Azerbaijan’s strategy of balanced partnership and infrastructure-driven diplomacy is more relevant than ever. Its potential accession to the SCO will not just be a ceremonial upgrade of status; it represents a deeper commitment to cooperative security, shared development, and technological modernization within a non-Western institutional framework. This aligns naturally with Baku’s long-term ambitions to maintain autonomy while engaging with diverse partners on equal footing.

The Tianjin summit thus marked more than another round of high-level meetings. It was a moment in which Azerbaijan demonstrated substantive leadership, earned recognition from major players, and charted a new path from dialogue partner to prospective full member of a key regional organization. President Aliyev’s engagements showed vision and consistency, securing agreements that will enhance trade, diversify the economy, and embed Azerbaijan more firmly in Eurasia’s emerging architecture. The SCO now stands not only as a forum where Azerbaijan participates, but as a platform where it will help shape the conversation about connectivity, technology, and collective security in the years to come.