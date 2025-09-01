Kyrgyzstan assumes chairmanship of Shanghai Cooperation Organization
The chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has officially passed to the Kyrgyz Republic, which will lead the organization under the motto: “25 Years of the SCO: Together Toward Lasting Peace, Development, and Prosperity.”
Azernews reports, this decision was formalized in the Tianjin Declaration, adopted following the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO member countries, held on September 1 in Tianjin, China.
The next SCO Heads of State Summit will take place in 2026, hosted by the Kyrgyz Republic.
