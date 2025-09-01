Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s Industrial Zones achieve record non-oil production and exports

1 September 2025 13:53 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan’s industrial zones have seen remarkable growth over the past decade. In 2015, industrial zones produced goods worth ₼271 million ($160 million). By the first half of 2025, production had surged more than 63.5 times to reach ₼17.2 billion ($10.1 billion), Azernews reports.

