Azerbaijan extends condolences to Afghanistan after devastating earthquake
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed its deepest condolences following the catastrophic earthquake in Afghanistan, Azernews reports.
According to a statement released on the ministry’s official social media account, the ministry said:
"We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Afghanistan during this difficult time."
Reports indicate that the powerful earthquake in Afghanistan has claimed 622 lives, while injuring more than 1,500 people.
