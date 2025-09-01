Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry congratulates Uzbekistan on National Day
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended heartfelt congratulations to Uzbekistan on the occasion of its National Day.
Azernews reports, the ministry shared a message on its official "X" (formerly Twitter) account, stating:
“We sincerely congratulate our brotherly country Uzbekistan and its people on the occasion of their National Day.”
Warm congratulations to the brotherly #Uzbekistan and its people on the occasion of its #NationalDay!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 1, 2025
Happy National Day, Uzbekistan! 🇦🇿🇺🇿@uzbekmfa pic.twitter.com/WIFFbPpRhg
