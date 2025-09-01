Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry congratulates Uzbekistan on National Day

1 September 2025 10:36 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended heartfelt congratulations to Uzbekistan on the occasion of its National Day.

Azernews reports, the ministry shared a message on its official "X" (formerly Twitter) account, stating:

“We sincerely congratulate our brotherly country Uzbekistan and its people on the occasion of their National Day.”

