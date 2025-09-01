President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

1 September 2025 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Brother,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you, and through you to your entire nation, my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday – the Independence Day of the brotherly Republic of Uzbekistan.

As a brotherly country, we take joy in witnessing today the rapid and comprehensive development of your state under the new strategy of Uzbekistan you have defined, its progress in all spheres, the growth of its economic strength, and the strengthening of its authority and standing in the international arena. All of Uzbekistan’s achievements are the result of your multifaceted activity, farsighted policy, and devoted service to your homeland and people.

Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations vividly reflect the good traditions of fraternal ties shaped by our peoples, who share a common history, language, and culture.

In the current dynamic upward development of our interstate relations, mutual visits and high-level meetings play an important role. Your state visit to Azerbaijan in July once again confirmed the allied nature of our bilateral relations. I am confident that the important agreements we have reached regarding the future directions of Azerbaijani-Uzbek cooperation, and the number of documents signed in various fields, particularly on the diversification of economic partnership, will contribute to broadening the scope of our collaboration and further strengthening and deepening our allied relations.

We are determined, through joint efforts, to further expand our cooperation with brotherly Uzbekistan, which is gaining new substance day by day, especially in the trade and economic, energy, investment, agricultural, and transport-logistics spheres. The existing high level of mutual understanding, confidence, and trust creates a favorable basis for this.

I am confident that the Azerbaijani-Uzbek brotherhood will continue to play an important role in the implementation of all joint initiatives, and will serve the development of our countries and the well-being of our two peoples.

Dear Shavkat Miromonovich,

On this momentous day, I once again sincerely congratulate you and wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your honorable and responsible activities, and to the brotherly people of Uzbekistan – lasting peace, prosperity, and progress."