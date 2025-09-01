President of Azerbaijan: The Zangezur Corridor will soon become another important segment of the Middle Corridor

1 September 2025 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state underlined that the Zangezur Corridor will benefit all of Azerbaijan's close and distant neighbors to the east, west, north and south of our borders.

“The Zangezur Corridor will soon become another important segment of the Middle Corridor, as well as the North-South Corridor, which will contribute to enhancing peace, multilateral partnership,” President Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin, China, Azernews reports.

