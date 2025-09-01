Azercell announces next phase of women empowerment program

1 September 2025 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

The mobile operator opens a call for social projects proposals

In line with its strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives!", Azercell announces the launch of its next competition for social projects to enhance women's participation in public life. The initiative aims to empower women’s societal role and improve their well-being.

Projects submitted for the contest should address one of the following aspects of women empowerment:

development of knowledge and skills across various disciplines;

practical training in entrepreneurship and business;

acquisition of new competencies in technology and innovation;

improvement of legal and financial literacy;

promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

Priority will be given to initiatives that support digital development, inclusivity, and improving quality of life through innovative technological solutions. Special attention will also be paid to projects targeting broad audiences and demonstrating potential for long-term sustainability.

To ensure transparency and objectivity, all submissions will be evaluated by a panel of local experts specializing in the relevant fields. Each winning project will be awarded funding of up to 7,000 AZN, with the final amount determined by the jury’s decision.

The competition is open exclusively to non-governmental and non-profit organizations.

Project proposals must be submitted in Azerbaijani between 1-30 September 2025 via the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/e3WYWvzXau

A detailed project budget must be included with the submission.

Azercell wishes all participants the best of success!