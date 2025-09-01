Over 2,000 unemployed Azerbaijanis supported in launching small businesses
Last month, an additional 2,050 unemployed and job-seeking individuals in the capital and regions were provided with assets in the form of goods and materials under a state program, enabling them to establish small enterprises, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, participants are initially enrolled in training sessions. These courses equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to organize and manage small businesses successfully.
Those who complete the training program successfully are then provided with the assets needed to start their ventures.
The ministry noted that the State Employment Agency, operating under its umbrella, continues to support participants of the self-employment program by providing them with necessary assets.
If you want, I can also rewrite it in a more lively, front-page news style with a focus on human impact and success stories, which can make it more appealing to newspaper readers. Do you want me to do that?
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!