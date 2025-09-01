Over 2,000 unemployed Azerbaijanis supported in launching small businesses

1 September 2025 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Last month, an additional 2,050 unemployed and job-seeking individuals in the capital and regions were provided with assets in the form of goods and materials under a state program, enabling them to establish small enterprises, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, participants are initially enrolled in training sessions. These courses equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to organize and manage small businesses successfully.

Those who complete the training program successfully are then provided with the assets needed to start their ventures.

The ministry noted that the State Employment Agency, operating under its umbrella, continues to support participants of the self-employment program by providing them with necessary assets.

