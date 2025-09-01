Baku and Shamakhi get ready for Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Art and Spirituality

1 September 2025 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Preparations are underway for the upcoming Nasimi-Poetry, Spirituality, and Art Festival, scheduled to take place from September 23 to 25, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The festival, taking place at various venues in Baku and Shamakhi, will once again highlight the study of the philosophical and literary heritage of the Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi, and will be remembered with a series of events in the fields of literature and art.

On September 23 and 25, the festival will cover several cultural centers in Baku, including the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Old City (Icherisheher), and the Ateshgah Temple. During the festival days, there will be an international conference with the participation of scholars from different countries, scientific sessions on Nasimi's works, discussions, exhibitions, theatrical performances, an eternal artistic evening, and musical presentations.

On September 24, the festival will continue in Shamakhi. For the first time, it will be held at the Nasimi Gardens Complex, covering various locations in the area. Here, a program dedicated to Nasimi's works will be presented, featuring famous and beloved khanandas (traditional singers), vocalists, and reciters. The program will also include ballet, an open-air "Multidisciplinary Art Festival," masterclasses, and concerts.

Festival participants will also have the opportunity to see a giant modern-style statue of Azerbaijan's prominent poet Imadeddin Nasimi located within the Nasimi Gardens Complex.

Since 2018, the traditional Nasimi Festival aims to promote creative dialogue between cultures and generations. It also serves as a platform for contemporary artists to connect with Nasimi's profound legacy and to build a bridge between traditional and modern artistic experiences.