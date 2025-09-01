Azerbaijan pays tribute to distinguished industrial magnate and philanthropist

1 September 2025 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan marks the remembrance of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, an Azerbaijani industrial magnate, philanthropist, and statesman, Azernews reports.

His contributions to education, industry, and public welfare have cemented his legacy in the national consciousness.

Although 101 years have passed since his death, the Azerbaijani people continue to honor Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev's memory with deep respect and heartfelt admiration.

Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, a distinguished businessman and humanitarian of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, was born in Baku into the family of shoemaker Mohammadtaghi Taghiyev and his spouse Umkhanum.

His mother passed away during his childhood. At the age of 10, after losing his mother, his father placed him as an apprentice to a mason to help him learn a trade. By the age of 15, Taghiyev was already working as a mason.

In time, he became well known as a construction supervisor and organizer. By the age of 20, having saved enough money, he began overseeing housing construction and stonework projects.

He personally supervised all of his construction efforts, leaving a visible architectural imprint on many of the buildings he financed, including the girls' gymnasium he later established.

Later, Taghiyev expanded into commerce and light industry. His intelligence and entrepreneurial skills brought him success in both areas, leading him to own several shops and manufacturing businesses.

He also became one of the leading exporters of Baku oil, using the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus railway as key routes.

By 1870, he owned a kerosene plant with two boilers. Alongside this, he established the Haji Zeynalabdin company.

During this period, Baku had become a major oil center, attracting both local and international investors who began purchasing land and constructing oil wells. Observing this, Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev left contracting behind and entered the oil industry.

After striking oil on land he had leased, he registered his company under the name H.Z. Taghiyev, provided high wages for workers, and installed the latest equipment at his site.

As his wealth grew rapidly, he went on to acquire additional oil plants. In 1901, he allocated 300,000 rubles to build the first girls' school in Baku, the only one of its kind in the Caucasus at the time.

Construction began in 1898 and was completed by 1900. Architecturally, the school was designed in a national-romantic style, with its façade built from alternating rows of white and golden stone.

Many charitable organisations were either founded with Taghiyev's direct involvement or benefited from his financial support.

He also contributed personal funds toward the construction of the Baku-Shollar water pipeline.

However, following the Soviet occupation of Azerbaijan on April 28, 1920, circumstances changed dramatically.

Private properties were seized, Azerbaijani intellectuals faced persecution, and the country's resources were redirected to serve Soviet interests.

At the request of local residents, Nariman Narimanov, one of the new government's leaders, allowed Taghiyev to choose a single property. From all his former possessions, he selected only his garden residence in Mardakan.

Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev passed away on September 1, 1924, and was laid to rest on September 4.

On January 18, 2022, a statue of the prominent philanthropist was unveiled in Baku. The opening ceremony was attended by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The National Museum of History is housed in the former private mansion of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, the renowned Azerbaijani oil baron and philanthropist.

This 19th-century residence now stands as one of the country's architectural landmarks.

The museum houses over 300,000 items organised into 10 distinct collections, including a rare library featuring many unique books.

It comprises several specialised departments, such as Modern History, Ethnography, Ancient and Medieval History, the Scientific Excursion Department, a Museum Restoration Laboratory, the Numismatics Fund, and more.

These collections offer a comprehensive view of Azerbaijan's history from ancient times to the modern era.

In 2020, the house museum of prominent Azerbaijani philanthropist and oil magnate Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev was reopened following extensive restoration and reconstruction efforts.

This reopening coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National History Museum.

Alongside the reopening, the museum unveiled new exhibits from its archive, including artworks, documents, photographs, medals, and books.