Azerbaijan positions itself as backbone of Gulf–Black Sea corridor

1 September 2025 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The South Caucasus is on the verge of a significant transformation in its transport and logistics landscape, which could create a direct connection from the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea. During a special Cabinet of Ministers meeting on August 26, held in conjunction with President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Washington, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev highlighted Azerbaijan's crucial role in this developing corridor.

After the opening of highways in the region, Mustafayev stated, the Gulf countries–Nakhchivan–Jabrayil–Fuzuli–Aghdam–Yevlakh–Black Sea automobile route will become a new transport artery linking the Gulf to Europe. "Due to its climate and relief, this route will operate continuously throughout the year," he underlined.

Highlighting key infrastructure projects, Mustafayev drew attention to the construction of new automobile bridges over the Araz River. "The new automobile bridges Aghband–Kalala and Ordubad–Siyahrud will be an additional link connecting East Zangezur with Nakhchivan, as well as creating opportunities for large-scale international transportation between the countries of the region."

He also recalled the recent launch of the Kars–Iğdır–Aralık–Dilucu railway line in Türkiye, which will provide a direct rail link to Nakhchivan. "The annual carrying capacity of this line, which is 224 km long and will provide access to European markets, will be 15 million tons of cargo. Since it is located at the intersection of the East–West and North–South transport corridors and has significant infrastructure opportunities in terms of uninterrupted cargo transportation, our country plays an important role in the transportation and handling of transit cargo in both directions. In this regard, our country has become a center for transporting, handling and managing large volumes of cargo."

According to Mustafayev, these transport links will also reshape the regional energy landscape. "Along with all this, the opening of communications will also reshape the energy map of the South Caucasus, in particular, it will further increase the energy transit role of Azerbaijan to Europe and the world. The opening of communications is a historic opportunity to ensure peace in the region. Azerbaijan, in turn, acts as a promoter of stability and cooperation in the region through this corridor."

Transport expert Rauf Aghamirzayev, speaking to Azernews, stressed that Azerbaijan’s infrastructure planning already provides multiple options:

"The route connecting the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea is known as the South-West Route, and Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in this connection. The majority of Azerbaijan's territory is flat, and the presence of various roads increases the significance of these routes. Azerbaijan offers multiple routes to facilitate this project. One route runs from Astara to the west, while others are under development in the newly liberated and reconstructed Garabagh region.

One proposed route is from Aghband to Shukurbayli, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Aghdam, Yevlakh, and then to Georgia. Another route stretches from Aghband through Khudaferin, Gubadli, and Lachin, passing through the Kalbajar and Murovdag tunnels to Ganja, and then onward to Georgia.

As illustrated, Azerbaijan is formulating various proposals, and in the coming years, after the completion of many of these projects, it will ensure fast connectivity with minimal risks. To enhance this connectivity, it is also essential to upgrade the existing road from Ganja to Georgia. Additionally, a new road and border crossing point should be constructed from the Tbilisi–Sagarejo highway, leading from the city of Sighnaghi to Azerbaijan. This would provide multiple exits, thereby increasing mobility. Providing exits from the Balakan direction, as well as from Gazakh-Aghstafa and the northern direction of Ganja, would facilitate the movement of larger loads from various locations.

Moreover, Azerbaijan has a railway network in place, which means there is an opportunity for simultaneous goods transportation via rail. Following the opening of the Zangezur corridor and the development of the Iranian segment, both a highway and a railway are planned within the Araz corridor. Currently, multi-modal transportation is being utilized, whereby missing elements are transported by road. For instance, goods can be transported from the Persian Gulf to Julfa or from the Gulf to Rasht by rail, then to Astara by truck, and finally by rail to the Black Sea. This method currently allows for transportation.

In the future, once the railway infrastructure is completed, operations will become more efficient. Azerbaijan will then be capable of transporting goods using various types of routes, significantly increasing its strategic importance. This development will not only benefit Azerbaijan but will also enhance the region's overall appeal. Furthermore, after a peace agreement with Armenia is reached, its infrastructure is expected to advance regional projects."