Testimony of Levon Mnatsakanyan revealed at Baku military court trial

1 September 2025 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On September 1, the Baku Military Court continued hearings on the criminal case against Levon Mnatsakanyan, with his statements to the preliminary investigation being disclosed, Azernews reports.

Mnatsakanyan told investigators that in September 1992 he began military service in the so-called "army" of the separatist regime as a deputy battalion commander. Over the years, he was appointed to several positions, serving from May 2007 to November 2012 as Chief of Staff of the so-called "defense army." Between November 2012 and June 2015, he held the post of Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

He further stated that from December 2018 to mid-2019, he worked as the "Director of the Rescue Department" in Khankendi, and from mid-2019 until June 2020, he served as the "Chief of Police." Following his retirement, he claimed he did not engage in any professional activity.

Mnatsakanyan admitted that during his tenure as commander of the so-called "defense army," its financing, armament, and logistical support were fully provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia through the state budget of Armenia.

He also acknowledged that since joining the separatist forces in 1992, he participated in battles during the First Garabagh War in the directions of Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Aghdara, Aghdam, and Jabrayil regions.

It should be noted that as a result of Armenia’s military aggression, trials continue in Azerbaijan against Armenian citizens accused of grave crimes, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violations of international humanitarian law, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and the forcible seizure and retention of power.