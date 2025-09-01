Russia bans travel ads on social media platforms

1 September 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

As of September 1, Russia has officially banned the publication and distribution of travel-related advertisements on certain social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, which the Russian government classifies as “extremist resources,” Azernews reports.

The decision was reported by Russian media, citing the new law published on the country’s official legal information portal.

Under the new regulations, promoting tours and travel services on these banned platforms is now prohibited. Individuals who violate the law could face fines of up to 2,500 rubles (approximately 45 AZN), while officials may be fined up to 20,000 rubles (around 360 AZN). Legal entities risk penalties of up to 500,000 rubles (about 9,000 AZN).

The move is seen as part of Russia's broader efforts to tighten control over online content and limit the influence of platforms it considers hostile or politically sensitive.