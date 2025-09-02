Artistic gymnasts claim medals at Open Cup in Belarus

2 September 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani gymnasts have successfully performed at Belarus Open Gymnastics Cup in the city of Mogilev, Azernews reports.

The gymnasts delivered successful performances and returned home with a total of seven medals.

Albina Aliyeva won a gold medal in the vault event. Rasul Ahmadzade secured a silver medal in floor exercise and two bronze medals in pommel horse and parallel bars.

Deniz Aliyeva claimed a silver medal in vault and a bronze in floor exercise, while Leyla Mammadzade earned a bronze medal in vault.

Note that the Azerbaijani team was represented at Belarus Open Gymnastics Cup by Rasul Ahmadzade in the men's category, and by Deniz Aliyeva, Nazenin Teymurova, Aytan Mammadova, Leyla Mammadzade, Albina Aliyeva, Aynaz Majidzade, and Khadija Abbaszade in the women's competition.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

.