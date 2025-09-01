Turkiye’s economy shows strong growth

1 September 2025 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

In the second quarter of this year, Turkiye’s economy grew by an impressive 4.8 percent. According to estimates from the national statistical agency, this marks the 20th consecutive quarter of economic growth in the country, highlighting a sustained period of resilience and development, Azernews reports.

