Amazon invests in cloud infrastructure development in New Zealand
Amazon.com Inc. has announced plans to invest 7.5 billion New Zealand dollars (approximately $4.4 billion USD) to develop cloud infrastructure in New Zealand. This long-term investment will focus on building and maintaining data centers as part of Amazon Web Services' (AWS) expansion in the region, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!